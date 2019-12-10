New & cool: BEST begins 12 new AC services in town, Andheri

Mumbai: With a cool ride on the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking bus being available at a starting price of just Rs 6, the demand for its air-conditioned services has increased.

To keep up with this surge in demand, BEST has added 55 new AC buses to its fleet in midi- and mini-sizes, all of which have been procured on a wet-lease basis.

Starting this week, BEST has introduced 12 new routes, some of which will operate in town and some in the western suburb of Andheri.

The undertaking has decided to wet-lease buses in order to offset its expenses, since its accumulated losses ran into Rs 2,600 crore as of 2019-20.