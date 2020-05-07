Netizens call out auto rickshaws for plying, cops initiate action

The Mumbai Police has been constantly on its feet on a look out for those violating the lockdown, including auto rickshaw drivers who are plying. Joining hands with the cops, netizens have also begun calling out auto rickshaw drivers for plying their three-wheelers on the streets, aimlessly looking for passengers despite not being allowed to.

According to the recent guidelines issued by the state government in connection to the relaxations in the red, orange and green zones, it was clearly stated that no relaxation was given to auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws or cab aggregators. This fact, however, did not deter auto rickshaw drivers from plying on empty streets, looking for passengers amidst this third phase of the lockdown.

Scores of netizens took to social media to express their angst and worry on witnessing auto rickshaws plying in residential areas like it was any other day. A senior police official said, auto rickshaws are not to ply in the city, unless it was in use for an emergency service. If an auto driver is caught without any valid reason, he will be prosecuted and booked, following which his vehicle could be seized until the lockdown is lifted.

One of the irate Twitter users, Kamlesh Jain, on Wednesday, tagged the Mumbai Police and said, "I would like to bring to your notice that people are flouting the rules near Vile Parle (W) station, auto rickshaws are plying, bikes with three people on it, people roaming freely. Take necessary action!"

Similar complaints poured in on Twitter, where users reported auto rickshaws being in use near Gokuldham in Goregaon (E), Malvani area in Malad (W), Babhai Naka in Borivali (W) and other suburban areas.