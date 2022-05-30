Nerul: Kayastha community holds 'Kayastha Konnect'

Navi Mumbai: More than 50 people attended a social gathering of the Kayastha community, called Kayastha Konnect held on Sunday in Nerul. During the gathering, the community members stressed the increasing presence in politics and helping underprivileged sections of the community.

While the social gathering was organized by Kayashta Samaj Mahasangh, Rajesh Shrivastava and Vishal Sinha executed the event smoothly.

During the gathering, issues like education, census of the community, helping the underprivileged section of the community, to increase the presence of the community in politics, and supporting the community people were discussed.

Rajesh Shrivastava informed that the function started by worshiping God Chitragupta, followed by the distribution of prasad. Shyam Shrivastava who came from Surat to attend the gathering guided the community members on different issues.

Vishal Sinha helped in providing a venue for the social gathering. On the occasion, Navnit Jaipuriyar, Captain Amitabh, M S Priyadarshi, Renu Ranjan, Bhanu Ashthana, and Dilip Shrivastava expressed their view.

