e-Paper Get App

Nerul: Kayastha community holds 'Kayastha Konnect'

During the gathering, issues like education, census of the community, helping the underprivileged section of the community, to increase the presence of the community in politics, and supporting the community people were discussed

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
article-image

Navi Mumbai: More than 50 people attended a social gathering of the Kayastha community, called Kayastha Konnect held on Sunday in Nerul. During the gathering, the community members stressed the increasing presence in politics and helping underprivileged sections of the community.

While the social gathering was organized by Kayashta Samaj Mahasangh, Rajesh Shrivastava and Vishal Sinha executed the event smoothly.

During the gathering, issues like education, census of the community, helping the underprivileged section of the community, to increase the presence of the community in politics, and supporting the community people were discussed.

Rajesh Shrivastava informed that the function started by worshiping God Chitragupta, followed by the distribution of prasad. Shyam Shrivastava who came from Surat to attend the gathering guided the community members on different issues.

Vishal Sinha helped in providing a venue for the social gathering. On the occasion, Navnit Jaipuriyar, Captain Amitabh, M S Priyadarshi, Renu Ranjan, Bhanu Ashthana, and Dilip Shrivastava expressed their view.

Read Also
Ujjain: Kayastha community celebrates Chitragupt Jayanti with fervour
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiNerul: Kayastha community holds 'Kayastha Konnect'

RECENT STORIES

Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder

Sidhu Moose Wala's father demands probe into his son's murder

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees over 138 new cases of Covid in six days

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Thane: Two container trucks overturned at Ghodbunder Road

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis

Two new Vande Bharat trains expected to be ready by August 15, to run on trial basis