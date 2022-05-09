Ujjain: Kayastha community celebrates Chitragupt Jayanti with fervour

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There was a festive atmosphere in Chitragupt Dham located in Ram Janardan temple area on Sunday. The Kayastha community celebrated Lord Chitragupt jayanti with great pomp.

A Kalash Yatra was taken out from Ram Janardan Mandir area and a large number of people participated in it. Dancing and singing to religious hymns, the community members reached Chitraguptdham and anointed the idol with the water of 11 rivers. After Jalabhishek, 21 Kundiya Yagya started in the Dham premises itself and hundreds of people offered ahutis in it. The people of the community took the oath of water conservation by visiting the Talai built in the Dham complex. A total of 101 couples participated in the 21 Kundiya Yagya.

Kayastha community members offer ahuti in 21-kundiya yagya. | FP Photo

The rejoicing of the birth anniversary of Lord Chitragupt did not end there. The birthday was celebrated in the evening as well. On this occasion, a rally was taken out near the Lal Bahadur Shastri statue, Freeganj. Passing through the main places of the city, this rally reached the Chitragupta temple. Here havan, a worship programme and a bhandara took place.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:48 AM IST