Ujjain: Soybean worth Rs 69 crore seized from AV Agro

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A joint investigation team of revenue and food departments conducted a surprise inspection of the soybean factory of AV Agro Business Limited located in village Chandukhedi and seized 97,860 quintals of soybean in excess of the prescribed stock limit. The estimated market price of the seized soybean is Rs 69 crore, 48 lakh, 29 thousand 430. The soybean was confiscated under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act 1955.

Under the Madhya Pradesh Edible Oil and Oilseeds Traders Control Order 2022, the stock limit of oil and oilseeds has been fixed by the State government. The company had stocked soybean that was two-and-a-half times more than the limit.

The display of its stock list board was also not found on the spot. A case has been registered against the manager and operators of AV Agro Business Limited under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and presented to the collector.

Sub-divisional officer revenue Govind Dubey, district supply controller Mohan Maru, assistant supply officer Shri Ram Barde and junior supply officers Chandrashekhar Barod, Nagesh Dayma, Samad Khan and Ravinder Singh Sengar were a part of the investigation team.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:41 AM IST