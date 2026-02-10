Nerul Child Kidnapping Panic Debunked: Mentally Unstable Wanderer Detained, Handed To Family For Care

A 25-year-old man, who was suspected by locals of sector 27, Nerul, of attempting to kidnap children near Presentation School in Nerul, was detained by alert citizens and handed over to the Nerul Police on Tuesday evening. |

Navi Mumbai: A 25-year-old man, who was suspected by locals of sector 27, Nerul, of attempting to kidnap children near Presentation School in Nerul, was detained by alert citizens and handed over to the Nerul Police on Tuesday evening. Upon investigation, police found that the man was mentally unstable and had been wandering without food or money for the past few days.

Identity and Background Revealed

The individual identified himself as Amit Saket (25), a native of Hastinapur under Simariya police station limits in Seeli district of Madhya Pradesh. He had reportedly arrived in the Mumbai region on February 5. During questioning, his behaviour appeared abnormal, prompting police to contact his sister, Urmila Saket, who informed officers that he had come to Mumbai for work and was supposed to travel onward to Hyderabad for employment. She also stated that he had been behaving unusually for the past few days.

Police also contacted his relative, Sunil Rajkaran Vishwakarma, a resident of Pawne village in Koparkhairane (originally from Babhani, Simariya, Seeli district, Madhya Pradesh), who appeared at the police station. Vishwakarma informed officers that Saket had become mentally unstable and that the family had been searching for him for the last two to three days.

Prior Police Encounters Found

During the probe, it was revealed that Saket had been roaming near Reliance Company in Turbhe the previous night and had earlier been brought to Turbhe Police Station. However, he was released after contact was established with his relatives. The incident was verified by speaking to the company watchman. Police also traced a rickshaw driver who had picked him up from the CBD Police Station area. The driver stated that Saket had claimed he was travelling to Hyderabad but had no money and appeared to be wandering without shelter or food.

"CCTV footage from the Nerul area was examined, and enquiries were conducted with the watchman and workers at spot. As pipeline excavation work was underway there, eyewitnesses stated that Saket had taken workers’ tiffins, clothes and some excavation materials. However, no evidence of any attempt to kidnap children was found during the investigation," Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal, said. He further confirmed that the incident that sparked panic and rumours was that a resident had stepped out of his car to buy something from the shop, leaving his child in the car with ignition on. "The man who was wandering aimlessly, saw the car with ignition on and entered inside. He was then thrashed by the public," Bhujbal said. According to police, the public mistook it to be an attempt of kidnap.

Police Appeal Against Rumors

Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kamble of Nerul Police Station said, “The individual was thoroughly questioned and found to be mentally unstable, talking baseless things. Prima facie, there was no attempt of kidnapping. In such cases, mob should not manhandle any such person. We appeal to citizens not to spread unverified videos or rumours on social media, as it creates unnecessary fear among residents.”

Saket was subsequently handed over to his relative Sunil Vishwakarma, who assured police that he would arrange for his medical treatment.

