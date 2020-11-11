NDPS Act court allows Showik Chakraborty a sweater in jail

A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Wednesday permitted a plea by Showik Chakraborty's advocate to allow Rhea Chakraborty or his mother Sandhya Chakraborty to give him a sweater in the Taloja jail, where he is lodged.

His advocate told the court, in the plea, that Showik has been experiencing shivers and that the jail authorities did not allow family members to give him a sweater. Additional Sessions Judge GB Gurao said, in his order, that considering the submissions, the jail superintendent is directed to allow him to have a sweater.

The court directed the jail authority to allow either Rhea or his mother Sandhya Chakraborty to give him the sweater.

Another co-accused in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput - Suryadeep Malhotra was also allowed by the court to have access to essential medicines, towel, bedsheets, quilt and an extra pair of spectacles.

Malhotra’s advocate had made an application stating that he needs the medicines Crocin Max, Benadryl Cough Syrup, Cod Liver Oil Capsules and Combiflam tablets, amongst other articles.

Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 4 and has been in prison after his custody with the agency ended on September 9. His bail plea had been rejected by both the special court and the High Court. A bail plea he filed recently is pending before the special court. Malhotra, Showik’s friend, was arrested on September 15 after searches conducted at his residence.