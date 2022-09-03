NCPCR orders Thane district collector to submit final report regarding TMC reserved playground before 5th September | FPJ/Abhitash Singh

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto regarding the Thane Citizens Foundation (TCF), an NGO, on a petition regarding playground no. 7 at sector no. 4 in Majiwada, Thane, near Little Flower High School, and has asked the Thane district collector to submit the final report at the earliest.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took notice of the health hazards that more than 4,500 students at Little Flower High School would face as a result of TMC's relationship with one of the prominent builders. The NHRC sent a letter to the Thane district collector, Rajesh Narvekar, and asked him to submit the final report regarding the same ground before September 5, 2022.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar said, " We have received the letter from both NCPCR and NHRC. We have passed the order to the TMC commissioner and have asked them to submit the report on the same before September 5th. "

When I contacted the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner, Dr.Vipin Sharma, about the action initiated by him after the letter from Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar regarding the playground, he did not respond.

Earlier, the Thane Citizens Foundation, an NGO from Thane, complained to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner, Dr Vipin Sharma, regarding the development right certificate (DRC) of a plot of land reserved to be a playground by the TMC and issued to one of the prominent builders without conducting a survey.

Due to this illegality, the playground is being neglected and the citizens' right to play has been severely taken for granted by the town planning officers and circle officers of the department. The Thane Citizens Foundation has requested the Thane municipal commissioner to cancel the DRC issued to HPPL. The TMC estate department has also written to the town planning department to cancel the DRC on a complaint given by TCF to the Deputy Commissioner of the estate department.

Earlier in May, the Thane Citizens Foundation had complained to the TMC chief regarding the severe misuse of playground no. 7 at sector no. 4 near Little Flower high school in Majiwada village. The plot reserved for the playground measures almost 10,000 square meters.