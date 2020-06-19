NCP state wing secretary claims loan denied for being 'transgender'

The Nationalist Congress Party state wing secretary and spokesperson Priya Patil based in Mumbai has claimed that she has been refuted loan by a private finance company for being a transgender. Patil told the Free Press Journal that before lockdown on March 17, the finance company had approved her vehicle loan however pandemic induced lockdown was enforced and the loan got lapsed. when she applied again she was denied loan for being a transgender.

"A few days ago I applied again for same amount of loan but the finance company refused to give me a loan saying I am a transgender. When I told them this should not be the reason for denying me the loan they falsely gave an excuse of my credit score is poor. I am wondering the company which had approved my loan earlier now alleging that my credit score is not good? If that was the case why it approved my loan in first attempt," alleged Patil.

The transgender was seeking loan for buying a two wheeler 'TW Suzuki Burgman' costing around Rs one lakh. While the finance company approved loan of Rs 72,000 before lockdown which was later denied.

Patil had joined NCP in March 2019 in presence of Members of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule. Besides, party work she is also an active member of Kinnar Maa Ek Samajik Sanstha, which works for the rights of the transgender community. Before joining the NCP, Patil in 2017 had contested the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) elections as independent candidate.

Expressing her anguish Patil further stated, "If we are treated like this and not provided loan how will our transgender community prosper and set up their own businesses or buy their own house. Are we only supposed to go for prostitution or do begging for our livelihood. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi sahab want citizens to become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) then why are we not treated as equal as humans first. Even in the government scheme 'mudra yojana' we are not given any kind of loan. Why such partial behaviour with the transgender community."

Akhilesh Bhargava, Chartered Accountant (CA), finance and banking expert said, "While a bank or NBFC can set its own lending rules under the umbrella of RBI regulations they however cannot deny a loan to a person because that person is a transgender.The RBI does not bar loans to a transgender, if the person is otherwise fit and eligible to borrow. Moreover, such a denial to a transgender violates basic human rights and suitable action can be taken."