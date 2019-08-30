NCP MP Supriya Sule demands SIT probe in death of gang-rape victim

"The probe is not being conducted in a proper manner. The matter has to be investigated through the SIT. We are with the family. "We will not relent till the victim gets justice," Sule told reporters after she met officials at the Chunabhatti Police Station.

Alleging the victim's father was being "pressurised", Sule charged the government with "muzzling voices". "The government is trying to muzzle voices. It tries to threaten all. This government is insensitive about women safety. Women are not getting justice," said Sule, the daughter of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

The Parliamentarian also said she would take the victim's brother to the Director General of Police. The victim's mother told a Marathi news channel that the family wanted justice.

"What happened with my daughter should not happen to other girls. My daughter should get justice. We want justice," she said. Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said she has instructed the Mumbai Police to trace the accused and ensure charge sheet in the matter is filed properly.

The alleged rape came to light on July 24 when she was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad, around 325km from here, after complaining of pain in private parts.

The doctors there suspected that she had been raped and informed the police and she was shifted to the government- run hospital. As per the complaint filed at the Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad, on July 7 the girl came to Mumbai.

Four of her friends decided to celebrate her birthday. After cutting the cake, the four allegedly raped her, police said. She later returned to Aurangabad but did not tell her parents about the incident until she was hospitalised, they said. The case has been transferred to the Chunabhatti police station here.