Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Vijay 'Sir' Ubale, AIMIM's Hindu Candidate, Scripts Historic Win In Govandi's Ward No 140 |

Mumbai: Vijay Ubale, a Hindu candidate representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), secured a decisive victory from Govandi's Ward 140 in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Vijay Ubale clinched the seat with a lead of 1,237 votes. His win is being hailed as a landmark moment for the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, signalling its successful attempt to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional minority voter base. Vijay's supporters, who often refer to him as 'Vijay Sir', celebrated his win with great fanfare. Videos of grand celebrations after his victory have gone viral on the internet.

Who Is Vijay Ubale?

Ubale, a well-known local social worker, defeated candidates from both the Shinde Sena and the Shiv Sena UBT, the NCP-SP and even AAP, in a ward characterised by a diverse demographic. His campaign was focused heavily on Vikas (development) of his ward.

AIMIM’s Rising Tide In Mumbai

The 2026 BMC elections have proven to be a watershed moment for AIMIM, which has majorly expanded its footprint in India’s richest civic body. Defying exit poll predictions, the party secured 8 seats in Mumbai, a sharp increase from its previous tallies.

Key Highlights Of The Party's Performance

Beyond Vijay Ubale, the party saw victory for candidates like Khairunisa Akbar Husain (Ward 145) and Mehzabin Khan (Ward 134), showcasing a blend of experienced activists and new faces.

Across Maharashtra, the AIMIM won a staggering 121 seats in various municipal corporations, emerging as the second-largest party in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 33 seats. The party made key inroads in Malegaon (21 seats), Nanded (14 seats) and even debuted in cities like Chandrapur.

While the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ultimately crossed the majority mark in the BMC with 118 seats, the AIMIM’s performance has established it as a formidable third pole in urban politics.