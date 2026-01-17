 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Vijay 'Sir' Ubale, AIMIM's Hindu Candidate, Scripts Historic Win In Govandi's Ward No 140
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Vijay 'Sir' Ubale, AIMIM's Hindu Candidate, Scripts Historic Win In Govandi's Ward No 140

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Vijay 'Sir' Ubale, AIMIM's Hindu Candidate, Scripts Historic Win In Govandi's Ward No 140

Vijay Ubale, a Hindu candidate of the AIMIM, won Govandi’s Ward 140 in the 2026 BMC elections with a margin of 1,237 votes. The local social worker defeated rivals from both the Shiv Sena factions, NCP-SP and AAP. His development-focused campaign is seen as a sign of AIMIM broadening its appeal beyond minority voters.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Vijay 'Sir' Ubale, AIMIM's Hindu Candidate, Scripts Historic Win In Govandi's Ward No 140 |

Mumbai: Vijay Ubale, a Hindu candidate representing the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), secured a decisive victory from Govandi's Ward 140 in the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Vijay Ubale clinched the seat with a lead of 1,237 votes. His win is being hailed as a landmark moment for the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, signalling its successful attempt to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional minority voter base. Vijay's supporters, who often refer to him as 'Vijay Sir', celebrated his win with great fanfare. Videos of grand celebrations after his victory have gone viral on the internet.

Who Is Vijay Ubale?

Ubale, a well-known local social worker, defeated candidates from both the Shinde Sena and the Shiv Sena UBT, the NCP-SP and even AAP, in a ward characterised by a diverse demographic. His campaign was focused heavily on Vikas (development) of his ward.

FPJ Shorts
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Spots To Cheer Your Runner Friends & Family; Which Locations To AVOID!
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Spots To Cheer Your Runner Friends & Family; Which Locations To AVOID!
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
MP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Cards 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
What Is Choppelganger? This Viral Gen Z Slang Can Be Insulting To Some; Know Why
What Is Choppelganger? This Viral Gen Z Slang Can Be Insulting To Some; Know Why
'Highly Unprofessional': Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticises Playing Conditions At India Open, Urges BWF To Act
'Highly Unprofessional': Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Criticises Playing Conditions At India Open, Urges BWF To Act
Read Also
BMC Elections 2026 Results: AIMIM Creates Political Upset With Clean Sweep In Govandi-Mankhurd,...
article-image

AIMIM’s Rising Tide In Mumbai

The 2026 BMC elections have proven to be a watershed moment for AIMIM, which has majorly expanded its footprint in India’s richest civic body. Defying exit poll predictions, the party secured 8 seats in Mumbai, a sharp increase from its previous tallies.

Key Highlights Of The Party's Performance

Beyond Vijay Ubale, the party saw victory for candidates like Khairunisa Akbar Husain (Ward 145) and Mehzabin Khan (Ward 134), showcasing a blend of experienced activists and new faces.

Across Maharashtra, the AIMIM won a staggering 121 seats in various municipal corporations, emerging as the second-largest party in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 33 seats. The party made key inroads in Malegaon (21 seats), Nanded (14 seats) and even debuted in cities like Chandrapur.

While the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ultimately crossed the majority mark in the BMC with 118 seats, the AIMIM’s performance has established it as a formidable third pole in urban politics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Spots To Cheer Your Runner Friends & Family; Which Locations To...
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Top 5 Spots To Cheer Your Runner Friends & Family; Which Locations To...
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's...
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Clinches Victory In Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Wins Civic Polls, Mayor's Choice Still On Hold
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Wins Civic Polls, Mayor's Choice Still On Hold
BMC Elections Results 2026: 5 Reasons Why 'Thackeray Brand' Failed To Retain Mumbai Ending Nearly...
BMC Elections Results 2026: 5 Reasons Why 'Thackeray Brand' Failed To Retain Mumbai Ending Nearly...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Emerges Largest Party With 89 Wins, Sena UBT Follows With 65;...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP Emerges Largest Party With 89 Wins, Sena UBT Follows With 65;...