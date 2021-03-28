NCP hits back at Sena; says Anil Deshmukh is not an accidental home minister

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Sunday called Anil Deshmukh an accidental home minister, claiming he got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility.

Now, NCP minister Nawab Mallik has said that Anil Deshmukh is not an accidental home minister.

Speaking to ANI, Mallik said that If shortcomings have been brought forward in an editorial (Saamana), then, it should be taken in a positive manner. "I think the Home Minister will work towards overcoming those shortcomings," Nawab Malik added.

He also said that there should have been strictness in handling the Department (police) as some officers were acting as per their own will.

In his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut also said the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra did not have damage control machinery as was seen after former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh claimed that Deshmukh asked cops to collect Rs 100 crore a month.