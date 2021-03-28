Bar owners from Mumbai, nearby areas questioned in connection with allegation of corruption against Anil Deshmukh: NIA

More than 35 people have been interrogated in connection with Antilia bomb scare case by NIA while many bar owners from Mumbai and nearby areas have been questioned in connection with an allegation of corruption against Anil Deshmukh, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also decided to order a probe by a retired high court judge.

Param Bir Singh, who was recently transferred, had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

However, Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Recently the Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered the NIA to take over the death case which is linked to the case pertaining to the explosive loaded SUV outside Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra ATS, till the MHA on March 20 handed over the probe to the NIA.

