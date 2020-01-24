NCP cries foul over withdrawal of Sharad Pawar's security, slams BJP for 'vendetta politics'

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena's ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government cries foul over withdrawal of security of the party chief Sharad Pawar's security at his official residence in New Delhi. The party has alleged that Centre for playing ''vendetta politics.''

State NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil led a scathing attack on BJP saying that from by-lanes to Delhi, BJP has taken the change of power in Maharashtra to heart. Therefore, the BJP is behaving with vengeance. He linked the Centre's move to the BJP losing power in Maharashtra in the last assembly election.

''This is detrimental to the democracy!" tweeted Patil.