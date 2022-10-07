Mumbai: NCB seizes Mephedrone worth Rs 120 cr, pilot among six arrested

NCB seized 60kg Mephedrone | FPJ

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cracked on the drug trafficking syndicate and seized around 60kg of high-quality Mephedrone, commonly known as MD. In the operation, they also neutralised an inter-state drug cartel. The NCB also arrested six persons including the kingpin and his key associate.

The seized contraband is worth Rs 120 crores approximately, the officials said.

NCB acted on information shared by Naval Intelligence Unit, Jamnagar, Gujarat who alerted the agency about suspicious activites of a few persons. The central agency then began actively probing with the naval unit. During the course, they learnt about a bulk assignment which is about to be transported from Gujarat.

NCB then drew a plan to arrest everyone including the kingpin with the contraband. The NCB initially seized 10.350 kg and arrested four key associates on October 3.

One accused, Bhaskar V, was arrested from Gujarat and three others SG Mahida (Pilot), SM Chowdhury & Muthu PD from Mumbai.

On October 6, the NCB officials seized 50 kg more kgs from the cartel's godown. The accused had revealed during interrogation about major drug linkages who operated in the city.

NCB arrested two persons including the kingpin MI Ali and recovered the narcotic substance from a godown located at SB Path, Fort in Mumbai.

"During further investigation it has been noted that the source of drug in the seizures made in Jamnagar and Mumbai are same. It is further analysed that the total 60 kgs seized MD is a part of a consignment and has linkages with the earlier seizure of MD made by the Mumbai police," said NCB officials.

MD aka Mephedrone is a stimulant drug and commonly known as Meow Meow or M-Cat in illicit drug market and it is classified in the list of NPS i.e. New Psychoactive Substances.