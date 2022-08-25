Mumbai: Mephedrone worth Rs 2.80 cr seized, 2 foreigners held

Mephedrone or MD worth Rs 2.80 crore was seized on Thursday while two Nigerian nationals of a drug peddling gang have been arrested from Mankhurd in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip-off, Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) Bandra Unit reached a power station on the Panvel highway and nabbed the accused. Their search led to the discovery of MD weighing more than 1 kg.

According to ANC deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade, the duo accused were identified as Michael Nwabu Chukwuma, 34, and Ozokwesiri Onyeka Okechukwu, 46. Both the accused resided in the Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai.

The first accused, Chukwuma, is a history-sheeter. He has a murder charge against him at the Tulinj Police Station in Nala Sopara, Palghar. Along with murder, he also has a charge of illegally staying in India even after expiry of his visa.

It is known to the police that the two are a part of a gang, consisting of more such Nigerian nationals, conducting the business of buying and selling MD drugs in and outside Mumbai.

The police are trying to find the linkage to more members of the drug gang. “Both the accused are sent to police custody till August 30, for further investigation,” confirmed Nalawade.

A case has been registered against both the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.