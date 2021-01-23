NCB drug bust in Mumbai: Jeweller held; ED to be roped in for financial trial

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a jeweller from Bhiwandi in connection with the drug bust after the arrest of Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, relative of mafia don Karim Lala in a drug case. NCB sources stated that they will request the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe money-laundering after they recovered unaccounted cash amounting to 2,18,25,600, believed to be sale proceeds from illegal drug trafficking.

The agency arrested Vikrant Jain from Bhiwandi who is accused of financing the accused earlier arrested in the case. The total number of arrests in the case have now reached five. The agency continued its searches in the city and Pune in connection with the drug bust. “As huge cash has been recovered and foreign links have been established, we have requested the ED to probe the money laundering aspect,” said a senior NCB officer. “The jeweller was financing the nefarious activities of Pathan and Arif Bhujwala who ran the lab and are on the run. We have seized MD from the possession of the jeweler,” the officer added.

To recall, a team conducted raids at his associate Bhujwala's residence at Noor Manzil Building, Jail Road South, Dongri in Mumbai on Wednesday evening which continued till the early morning of Thursday.

A clandestine drug laboratory operated by Bhujwala in the same Noor Manzil Building was also busted in which the agency seized cash and drugs. NCB stated that Pathan and Bhujwala are said to be kingpins in drug trafficking networks operated by the underworld and ran their illegal trade across Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The agency investigations revealed that the gang was operating out of South Mumbai while spreading their illegal business across the city and neighbouring areas. The agency has stated that the “Pathani gang” is under scanner post the drug bust and they have launched manhunt to trace other suspects.

A diary and other evidence seized from Pathan is being securitized as the agency has found details of drug peddlers.