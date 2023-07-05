NCB Busts Thane Drug Trafficking Syndicate; ₹5 Lakh Worth Alprazolam Seized

Representational image | Pexels

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug trafficking syndicate, seizing 5kg (25,000 tablets) of Alprazolam valued at Rs5 lakh from Dadar and arresting two people. Alprazolam is used in management of anxiety disorders.

An official said the NCP had received reports that a Thane-based syndicate was involved in distribution of pharma drugs in Mumbai and MMR. The agency soon identified a Mumbra-based person named Imtiyaz K, who was procuring the drugs.

The operation

“On Sunday, information was received suggesting that Imtiyaz was to visit Umergam, Gujarat, to meet a supplier identified as Mahender P,” an official said.

“It was established that Imtiyaz had received the consignment and was coming back to Mumbai by train. He was carrying a backpack. Upon reaching Dadar station, he was intercepted. The bag was found to be filled with strips of white coloured tablets known as Alprazolam. Due procedures were initiated for the seizure and 5kg Alprazolam tablets were seized and Imtiyaz was taken into custody,” the official added.

Mahender P was arrested from Umergam on Monday.