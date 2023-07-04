 Maharashtra: Protection Wall of Civic School Collapses in Thane; None Hurt
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
The protection wall of a civic school collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city and no one was injured in the incident | Representative Photo

Thane: The protection wall of a civic school collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm at a civic school in Kalwa area, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Yasin Tadvi said.

The protection wall of the school building collapsed and the remaining portion of the wall is in a precarious state, he said.

Local firemen and the RDMC team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris and cordoned off the area, the official said, adding that no children were around at the time of the collapse.

