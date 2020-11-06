NCB arrests peddler from Mumbai supplying drugs to high profile persons

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested an alleged drug peddler who has been under the scanner for supplying banned contrabands for television personalities.

The agency arrested Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan. The agency has seized 702.1 grams of marijuana, 74.1 grams of hashish and 3.1 grams mephedrone (MD), Indian currency (Rs. 1,68,600), an Innova Car at D N Nagar in Andheri (west) from the possession of the accused. The agency intercepted his car and a thorough search was conducted in which the drugs were found.

“During the investigation, it has been revealed that he supplied marijuana, MD, and hashish to high profile customers. He had numerous vehicles including two-wheelers and had employed many youths in the area who worked and delivered for him in Andheri area,” said a senior officer.

A team headed by NCB’s Mumbai and Goa zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrested Sultan and are investigating his further links. The agency is scanning his call data records for further analysis. Sultan is presently under NCB’s custody till November 11.

Investigations revealed that Sultan supplied drugs to television actors through his network in areas such as Versova, Oshiwara, Lokhandwala, and Yari Road. Sultan continued his illegal sale unabated even as NCB has been cracking down the drug peddling network in the city, sources said.

NCB sources said that Sultan adopted his name based on the character played by actor Ajay Devgn in 2010 hit "Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai". The actor played the role of Sultan Mirza which is inspired by the real-life gangster Haji Mastan. The probe revealed that Sultan would roam around in cars with bouncers. FPJ had reported about NCB closing-in on a drug module. The agency is scanning details about his clients and from where did he procure the drugs. Last month, NCB had arrested TV actress Preetika Chauhan while she was allegedly purchasing small quantities of marijuana from a drug peddler. The agency which is probing the drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is zeroing on drug syndicates in the city, some of them alleged to be linked with celebrities.