NCB arrests 4 peddlers as part of special drive

Mumbai: The zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested four drug peddlers and seized 100 grams of mephedrone and over 1 kilogram of psychotropic medicines from them. A special drive has been undertaken by the NCB since the New Year’s eve, and as part of the drive, raids were conducted at multiple locations in Mumbai including Versova, Lokhandwala, Kurla, Dombivali and Vashi.

Acting on specific information, the raids have been conducted in the Mumbai and adjoining areas leading to the arrest of four people with contraband substances. Following the seizure, the accused were booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. As per the officials, the four are part of an interstate drug network and further searches are going on to trace and nab the masterminds, said officials.

During the interrogation of the accused persons, NCB officials came across the role of one Anwar Shaikh alias Karim Lala who supplied the contraband substances to them. He is reportedly the kingpin of the syndicate and is currently at large.

According to the officials, Shaikh is a history-sheeter with multiple cases registered against him at different states across India and has been active since the last 5-6 years.

He has a large network of 50-60 drug peddlers who supply mephedrone to struggling actors and other personalities in Mumbai suburbs.

Mephedrone/MD is also know as M-cat, Meow Meow, white magic. It is a synthetic stimulant drug of amphetamine class psychoactive characteristics and usually used at parties.