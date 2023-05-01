Naxalism is war against nation, Fadnavis says while inaugurating police station in Gadchiroli

Naxalism is war against nation, Fadnavis said on Monday as he inaugurated a police station at Damrancha in Gadchiroli, a place near the site where three dreaded Naxal terrorists were killed in an encounter on Sunday. He also interacted with local villagers in his visit to Chhattisgarh border and also felicitated local police officials wearing their uniform to boost their morale.

Naxalism no longer war of ideologis: Fadnavis



“Naxalism is no longer a war of ideologies, but it has become a war against nation. Foreign power including ISI of Pakistan are helping Naxals. Naxals have killed several innocent people including tribals and have always opposed broad based development,” Fadnavis said and added that is why he has chosen to interact with the locals apart from inaugurating police stations.



Fadnavis also added that he has stayed in Gadchiroli twice and was probably the first Chief Minister to stay in Gadchiroli.

Urban naxalism a serious threat: Fadnavis

Fadnavis also identified urban naxalism as a serious threat. “Local youth are flocking to join police force here in Gadchiroli. So, when the naxals fail in jungles they move to cities and try to brainwash urban youth. They don’t believe in democracy or the Constitution at all. They only try to bring in anarchy. We had destroyed such networks in the past. We shall do it again,” he said.



He also said that work on increasing connectivity in Gadchiroli is going on and huge investments are coming in the district in terms of the Surjagad mines.

Fadnavis inaugurates police buildings



Fadnavis inaugurated police buildings at Damracha and Gyarapatti. Damrancha is in Aheri taluka of southern Gadchiroli near the place where three Naxals were killed yesterday. While touring the area, Fadnavis said that he wanted to tour the area to boost the morale of the police officials who endanger their lives in order to save the lives of people of the country.



Gyarapatti is the last village on Maharashtra-Chhatisgarh border. But, there is no police station for about next 35 km. In his interaction with the local villagers at Gyarapatti Fadnavis appraised them of various schemes that the state government has initiated for them.



Fadnavis also inaugurated a new auditorium at the district police headquarters and also visited the memorial of police personell who died in action against Naxals.

