 Maharashtra Day: CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others extend best wishes on the day
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

On the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day on Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended best wishes on Twitter. Earlier, he paid a floral tribute to the martyrs of the United Maharashtra Movement and also flagged off a bike rally from August Kranti Maidan to Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Taking to the microblogging site, CM Shinde extended a message in the regional Marathi language. He wrote, "Hearty wishes on Maharashtra Day and Labour's Day."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also extended greetings and said, "Happy Maharashtra Day to all! Let us take pride in our heritage and may Maharashtra continue to flourish forever. Jai Maharashtra!"

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra.

article-image

