Maharashtra Diwas: CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Mumbai's Hutatma Chowk

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day visited Mumbai's Hutatma Chowk and paid tribute to martyrs of Samyukta Maharashtra Movement which advocated for a separate Marathi-speaking state.
Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. It came into being in 1960.
Marking the special day, the Maha CM offered a floral tribute to the bravehearts behind the formation of the state.
He also hoisted at saluted the national flag on Maharashtra Diwas.
Minister of Tourism Mangal Prabhat Lodha and a few other authorities were also present there.
