 'I pray for the continued progress': PM Modi extends wishes on Maharashtra Day & Gujarat Sthapana Diwas
PM Modi shared best wishes on Twitter and used the regional languages as well as English to convey his greetings to the masses

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Sthapa Diwas on Monday. He took to Twitter and greeted people in both the regional languages as well as English to mark the events.

In view of Maharashtra Diwas, PM Modi said that the state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors.

"Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come," he tweeted. This was followed by a tweet in Marathi.

On the occasion of Gujarat Sthapana Diwas, he extended warm wishes for and said: "Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead." In another tweet on the same, in Gujarati, he raised the slogan "Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!"

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.

Read Also
'Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza': Wishes & greetings to share on Maharashtra diwas
