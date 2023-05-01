'I pray for the continued progress': PM Modi extends wishes on Maharashtra Day & Gujarat Sthapana Diwas

'I pray for the continued progress': PM Modi extends wishes on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas & Maharashtra Day |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Sthapa Diwas on Monday. He took to Twitter and greeted people in both the regional languages as well as English to mark the events.

In view of Maharashtra Diwas, PM Modi said that the state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors.

"Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come," he tweeted. This was followed by a tweet in Marathi.

Check tweets below

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On the occasion of Gujarat Sthapana Diwas, he extended warm wishes for and said: "Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead." In another tweet on the same, in Gujarati, he raised the slogan "Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!"

Read tweet below

ગુજરાત સ્થાપના દિવસની હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છાઓ….! ગુજરાત રાજ્યએ તેના સર્વાંગી વિકાસની સાથે-સાથે તેની આગવી સંસ્કૃતિને કારણે એક અનન્ય ઓળખ ઊભી કરી છે.



હું પ્રાર્થના કરું છું કે રાજ્ય આગામી વર્ષોમાં વિકાસની નવી ઊંચાઈઓ સર કરતું રહે.



જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Bombay Reorganization Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state.