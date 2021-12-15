Nawab Malik urges NCB's principal director general to initiate probe against Sameer Wankhede over administrative misconduct

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has urged NCB's principal director general to initiate a probe against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede over administrative misconduct.

According to the letter, Wankhede furnished wrong information about his age in his application for a Navi Mumbai- based bar licence in 1997.

When Wankhede was given the licence to his resto-bar in 1997, he was just 17 years of age, which made him a minor and, therefore, ineligible to obtain this document.

The Thane unit of Maharashtra Excise Department had also issued a show-cause notice to Wankhede yesterday in this regard.

The letter further alleged misrepresentations made in Wankhede's annual property statements.

Earlier on Friday, Wankhede and his wife Kranti Redkar had approached the Dindoshi court with a suit against Google, Twitter and Facebook alleging that the platforms are being used to spread misinformation against them. The matter is scheduled to be heard on December 17.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 04:27 PM IST