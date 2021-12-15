Mumbai: When will traffic congestion be reduced on Dahisar toll naka, here's what Aaditya Thackeray said

Heavy traffic was observed at the Western Express Highway from Kashimira to beyond Dahisar toll naka, with commuters complaining of being stuck for over an hour in the jam.

In light of this, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray announced that after certain issues are resolved, one will see relief in traffic on the toll naka stretch.

"Reviewed the traffic mgmt measures at Dahisar Toll naka with MMRDA & Traffic Police. Most of the suggested measures have been implemented, however some issues like the metro pier work and resurfacing will take about 15 days to resolve, post which, one shall see relief in traffic," Thackeray tweeted.

Thackeray also reviewed the progress of the Worli-Sewri Connector.

"As for each week, we reviewed the progress of the Worli-Shivdi Connector. The connector is crucial for central Mumbai and must conclude well in time with MTHL and Coastal Road. Resolved issues of local/ project affected citizens that were represented by local MLAs and Corporators," he further wrote.

The Dahisar Toll Naka has become a big headache for the commuters travelling on a daily basis. The ongoing Metro work, poor condition of the existing roads and manual screening of FASTag stickers on vehicles are resulting in traffic snarls, wasting precious time and fuel of those using this toll plaza regularly. In fact, commuters have time again pointed out their grievances on social media but to date, the problem persists.

As per the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), daily nearly four lakh vehicles pass through the Dahisar toll plaza from both directions. In fact, the Mulund and Dahisar toll plazas are the two busiest plazas out of five Mumbai entry points. Since the Dahisar toll is connected to the national highways of Gujarat and other states therefore commercial containers are mostly seen here in large numbers adding to the traffic.

