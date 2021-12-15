Mumbai traffic update: Heavy traffic at Western Express Highway from Kashimira to beyond Dahisar check naka

Heavy traffic is being observed at the Western Express Highway from Kashimira to beyond Dahisar check naka.
Pathetic traffic on Western Express Highway,not moved an inch for the last 1hr @mumbaitraffic @mumbaitrafficop— Rahul Dubey (@dubeyrahul_ind) December 15, 2021
Stuck on the way to #dahisarchecknaka for the past 1 hr. What's wrong with the traffic today? @MumbaiPolice @Thane_R_Police @RidlrMUM @mumbaitraffic pic.twitter.com/1OkBMQq3f6— Rockstar (@Rocksta34544914) December 15, 2021
Kashimira to Dahisar Tollnaka full jam... Pls plan your journey accordingly.@connectGEETA people are watching it.#dahisarnakajam@MiraBhayanderKr #dahisartollnaka@RoadsOfMumbai @Mirabhytweets @BhayandarMira pic.twitter.com/8qbIGZV0Lg— Rajib Guin 🆘 🇮🇳 (@RajibKumarGuin) December 15, 2021
