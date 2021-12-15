e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:10 AM IST

Mumbai traffic update: Heavy traffic at Western Express Highway from Kashimira to beyond Dahisar check naka

FPJ Web Desk
Traffic at Western Express Highway | Twitter/@RajibKumarGuin

Heavy traffic is being observed at the Western Express Highway from Kashimira to beyond Dahisar check naka.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:02 AM IST
