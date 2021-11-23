Nawab Malik shows his funny side; takes a dig at Sameer Wankhede via 'WhatsApp chats'

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik seemed to be in a jovial mood on Tueday after the Bombay HC's order refused to restrain him from posting against NCB's Sameer Wankhede's father and family.

The minister, in a lighter vein, released 'WhatsApp chats' between NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar and one 'Captain Jack Sparrow.'

In the chats, Redkar is allegedly seen promising a reward to the user, who claims to have a photograph of Malik and one 'Dawood' who seemingly is underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

However, in the chats that followed, the user is seen sharing with Redkar a picture of Malik alongside film actor, politician Raj Babbar and claiming that his wife calls him 'Dawood' out of love.

Twitter/@nawabmalikncp

Twitter/@nawabmalikncp

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:46 AM IST