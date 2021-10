Nawab Malik PC: Rishabh Sachdeva, Amir Furniturewalla, Pratik Gaba - Know all about 3 person who were 'released by NCB'

Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a Goa-bound cruise and arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and several others, NCP spokesperson and minister Nawab Mailk has been raising questions over the conduct of the agency officials.

Now, as he said yesterday, Malik in his press conference, said that Mumbai police has information that 11 people were detained in the cruise party raid. However, Rishabh Sachdeva, Amir Furniturewalla, Pratik Gaba were let off by NCB late at night.

All you need to know about Rishabh Sachdeva, Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala:

Malik claimed that Rishabh Sachdeva is the brother-in-law of Mohit Kamboj who is the BJP leader.

"Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala invited Aryan Khan on a cruise. I ask who ordered NCB to release these 3," he added.

Malik also said that these two are Aryan's friends.

On Instagram, Pratik Gaba is followed by Aryan Khan, Alaya F as well as ananya panday. However, his account is private.

Our info says BJP central and state leaders asked NCB to release them, he added. He also said that the NCB should clear its stance now.

"We want to ask NCB that when they had detained 11 people after cruise ship raid, then on whose directions did they release the 3 people. We demand NCB to reveal the facts. We think there might've been some talk b/w Sameer Wankhede and BJP leaders," Malik said.

"Mumbai Police Anti Narcotics Cell should conduct an independent investigation into this. I will write to CM also. If required, an enquiry commission should be set up to probe the raids," he added.

You can listen to what Nawab Malik has to say here:

What has Malik earlier said?

In yet another expose, the Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesman and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Friday said he will release a video clip on Saturday to show that one of the people detained and later released by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the Mumbai drugs bust in a cruise ship was the brother-in-law of a high profile BJP leader. Malik alleged that NCB was running its network in Mumbai for the last year for only publicity.

"After the raid, Sameer Wankhede, NCB's zonal director, said there were 8-10 people in NCB custody. Later in court, an officer brought 3, and then 5 accused. An officer who conducted the raid is giving vague statements. Either it was 8 or 10. Today, I am very sure that 10 people were detained that day. The NCB released 2 people - one was the person who called everyone to the cruise ship for the raid but ended up being detained, and the other was an in-law of a BJP leader," said Malik.

The allegations by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against the NCB, a central agency, comes a day after the I-T department raided the premises of commercial entities linked to its party leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Malik said he would address a press conference on Saturday to reveal the name of the BJP leader whose brother-in-law was let off by the NCB.

On Wednesday, Malik had termed the NCB's October 2 raid on the cruise ship as "fake" and alleged that no narcotic drugs were found during it. The NCB has so far arrested 18 people, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after allegedly seizing drugs from the Goa-bound ship on Saturday.

Notably, Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan had been arrested by the NCB on January 13 in an alleged drug case. He got bail in September.

(With inputs from Sanjay Jog)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 01:00 PM IST