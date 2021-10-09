Mumbai cruise drug bust: NCB summons Imtiyaz Khatri - All you need to know about the producer

The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri to appear before it today in Mumbai, in connection with the Cruise ship raid case.

Earlier in the day, the agency conducted a raid at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in the Bandra area of Mumbai, an official said.

Here's all you need to know about the film producer

Imtiaz Khatri is a son of a Mumbai-based builder.

Khatri allegedly has connections with many Bollywood personalities and he has also been previously accused of supplying drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput's case by Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer.

When Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi was questioned by the CBI's Special Investigation Team, Modi's lawyer has made some shocking revelations about the involvement of a renowned Mumbai-based builder's son, who allegedly supplied drugs to Rajput.

Shruti Modi's lawyer, Ashok Saraogi while speaking to Times Now, said that Imtiaz Khatri supplies drugs to Bollywood personalities and also has a lot of influence in the ministries. He said that Khatri belongs to a politically connected ‘controversial’ family, who was involved in the Maharashtra irrigation scam. The lawyer also alleged that the supply takes place with the knowledge of the police and it is a 'very common thing in the film industry'.

Talking about Imtiaz Khatri, Rastogi claimed, "All these drugs are supplied by the topmost person in the trade - Imtiaz Khatri. He is a big person and has influence not just in Bollywood but also in the ministries. He is really close with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)." "So, Imtiaz Khatri has long been in the trade of drugs in the film industry. I meet so many people who work in Bollywood and take drugs on a regular basis," he added.

According to several media reports, Imtiaz Khatri is a builder by profession, who owns INK Infrastructure. He's also a producer and owns VVIP Universal Entertainment Company. He had bankrolled the 2017 Marathi-language drama film Hrudayantar, which was directed by Vikram Phadnis. Khatri had also made headlines for his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. He is often spotted attending star-studded parties along with Bollywood celebrities like Manish Malhotra, actor Sooraj Pancholi, Guru Randhawa and others.

All you need to know about the cruise drug bust

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Earlier on Friday, Mumbai's Esplanade court rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Meanwhile, NCB, Mumbai zone Director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday that the NCB and the prosecution will attempt to take the cruise ship raid case to reach a logical conclusion.

"We and persecution will attempt to take the case to a logical conclusion. Our case is strong and will be presented in the sessions court," Wankhede said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:08 AM IST