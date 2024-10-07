 Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties

Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties

According to CR, a total of 51 ticket checking personnel were deputed along with 9 RPF staff for the check at CSMT and nearby stations. The teams actively worked from 08:00 am to 4 am rigorously checking tickets and ensuring compliance among passengers.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division organised a special ticket checking drive titled "Nav Durga" on the occasion of Navratri, on 07th October 2024, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). 

"Nav Durga" was carried out by Mumbai Division’s All Women Special Ticket Checking Batch-Tejaswini. "The initiative was aimed at strengthening ticket-checking efforts and raising awareness about regularising travel, especially during festive occasions" said an official.

According to CR, a total of 51 ticket checking personnel were deputed along with 9 RPF staff for the check at CSMT and nearby stations. The teams actively worked from 08:00 am to 4 am rigorously checking tickets and ensuring compliance among passengers.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Central Railways To Expand Platforms At All Suburban Stations Beyond Thane To...
article-image

During the drive, the teams apprehended a total of 765 cases of irregular or ticketless travel and successfully recovered penalties amounting to Rs. 2,06,550. This initiative highlighted the commitment of the Railway Administration in  enforcing travel regulations while maintaining a passenger-friendly environment.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches E-Ticketing System For Buses Using QR Codes For Cashless Commuting
Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches E-Ticketing System For Buses Using QR Codes For Cashless Commuting
Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8 Launch; Check Details
Upcoming IPO: Garuda Construction Raises ₹75 Crores From Anchor Investors Ahead Of October 8 Launch; Check Details
Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties
Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers Caught, ₹2.06 Lakh In Penalties
Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years
Remember Hong Kong Sixes? India To Send Team As Popular Cricket Tournament Returns After 7 Years

"This special ticket-checking drive was conducted in the spirit of Navratri, symbolising the power of Shakti, with the ladies staff embodying the strength and dedication of the Goddess" said an official.

Read Also
Mumbai: Bombay HC Stays Construction Of Multi-Specialty Hospital In Belapur Amid Opposition From...
article-image

Dr. Seema Sharma, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Services), Central Railway motivated the staff with her presence and a brief inspiring interaction session wherein, she listened to the day-to-day problems faced by the women ticket checking staff during their working and also provided valuable guidance and inputs.

"We appeals to the passengers to travel with dignity by purchasing proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience" said an official of CR.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Consul General Installs Benches Made From Recycled Plastic After Opening 2.5 Lakh Visa...

US Consul General Installs Benches Made From Recycled Plastic After Opening 2.5 Lakh Visa...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches E-Ticketing System For Buses Using QR Codes For Cashless Commuting

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches E-Ticketing System For Buses Using QR Codes For Cashless Commuting

Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers...

Navratri 2024: Central Railway Organises 'Nav Durga' Drive At CSMT Station; 765 Ticketless Travelers...

Pune: Harshwardhan Patil Joins NCP (SP), Says 'Secretly Helped' Supriya Sule In Lok Sabha Elections...

Pune: Harshwardhan Patil Joins NCP (SP), Says 'Secretly Helped' Supriya Sule In Lok Sabha Elections...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Yajnavalkya Jichkar Set To Challenge Anil Deshmukh In Katol,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Yajnavalkya Jichkar Set To Challenge Anil Deshmukh In Katol,...