Mumbai: Bombay HC Stays Construction Of Multi-Specialty Hospital In Belapur Amid Opposition From Local Cricketers

In the deadlock over the construction of a multi-specialty hospital on a playground in Belapur envisioned by MLA Manda Mhatre and strongly opposed by the Project Affected Persons (PAP)s, the High Court has placed a stay on the project. High Court passed the order on September 30 after hearing the case filed by ’40 Plus Masters Cricketers Association’ against the construction.

“We are happy that our application was not only accepted but also HC was convinced and gave a stay to the project. We hope the further proceedings also give us justice. What was a dumpyard previously was taken care of and made into a play ground by the residents of the area. That is the only open patch in that sector and we need to preserve it for the citizens” Manoj Mhatre, treasurer of the association, said. He emphasised that the association is not against any hospital but only against using the playground space for the same.

A 500 bedded multi-specialty hospital cum post graduate medical college was planned to be constructed by the Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation on the ground. The project was estimated to cost around 850 crores. The matter however developed major snags after locals playing cricket objected to the development work. The issue spiralled into a political duel when Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik came in support of the locals opposing the work.

The project was opposed especially by the members of the association. The playground according to the locals is the only open area in the area and was developed almost 15 years back by local cricket enthusiasts by laying tonnes of soil.

The political drama surrounding the project has heightened with Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre voicing the objection to the court order. The Belapur MLA has decided to hold a protest rally with public in support of the project. The protest rally is to be conducted before the NMMC headquarters on October 10.

“This was a prestigious project which would have addressed lot of issues faced by lower income group people from getting good quality medical treatment. If only NMMC had processed the work more efficiently the project wouldn’t have run into litigation and led HC giving a stay. The work was public welfare which has been intentionally stalled only for political reason. Lot of effort has gone to get the project processed at government level and take it up to tendering process so the order from HC is against public interest and it will be voiced at the rally,” said Mhatre.