Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seeks Alternate Means Of Water Due To Increasing Population

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has submitted a proposal with the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) to procure additional water from Patalganga as well as utilise the effluent water released by Tata Power house after generating electricity from Bhira dam in Kolad. NMMC is seeking for alternate means of water after foreseeing the increase in population due to large number of development projects.

“There is rapid development to happen across the NMMC jurisdiction and this automatically will mean drastic increase in the population as well. As the governing body it is necessary that the civic administration find alternate ways to provide adequate water even in the future,” said an official.

Presently NMMC supplies 450 MLD water per day from Morbe Dam. The corporation has estimated that by the year 2055 the population of the city will reach upto 44.20 lakhs and the demand for water is projected to increase upto 1175 MLD.

The provision for variable FSI as per the new UDCR and the inclusion of 14 villages in the Thane District is also foreseen to add onto the population in the municipal area. To find new source of water the civic body formed an expert committee and is in the midst of hiring a consultant. Administrative approval through resolution no 6801 was approved on September 11.

“Various suggestion has been given by the committee towards finding alternate source of water this includes utilising groundwater etc. A preliminary consultant is already appointed and the concept cum pre-feasibility report for the new water source has been filed. A more technical expert consultant will be taken onboard in the later state to work on the implementation part of the project,” said the official.

The proposal regarding the availability of this increased water from Patalganga River and from the effluent discharged after generating electricity from the Tata Power Generation Station at Bhira has been sent to the Executive Director of Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation, Thane through the Municipal Corporation on behalf of Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, and it has been followed up by Additional City Engineer through Arvind Shinde. Once the proposal is approved in principle by the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC), it will be possible for the Municipal Corporation to take further ancillary action.