Navi Mumbai: NMMC Empanels Arborists, Horticulturists To Oversee Tree Cutting And Pruning Activities, Mandates Expert Reports

Navi Mumbai: In a first of its kind measure to safeguard the green cover of the city, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has got a team of experts from the field of Arborist and horticulture empanelled. For the corporation or even citizens to undertake any tree cutting or pruning activities, a report from the experts is now made mandatory.

A government circular issued in 2021 by the department of Environment and Climate Change, is the basis for NMMC roping experts. “It is mandated upon the local governing bodies to have reports from experts for any process required to cut down trees. The idea is to minimize the number of trees to be cut instead of identifying means of transplanting. For taking such a decision expert guidance is needed and therefore the need to have Arborist and Horticulturist,” said the NMMC municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde.

Five personnel with years of expertise in assessing trees and other green landscapes were recently incorporated. The experts going to guide NMMC are Asim Gokarn Harvansh, Nakul Savani, Gauravi Gopal Thasale, Hrithik Murudkar and Vaibhav Raje.

The primary role of the team of experts will be to study and assess the need to cut a tree coming in the midst of any development project. The experts are stated to be giving similar guidance to residents as well. “We are required to do a tree impact assessment so that there is clear understanding of whether a tree can be saved, transplanted or has to be cut down. Following the study corporation will be provided with the report for the administrative body to take final decision,” said one of the experts Savani.

The Commissioner has stated of making the process available for the citizens as well. As per the preliminary plan, NMMC intends to make it mandatory for citizens to get reports on applications made for tree cutting or pruning.

“Be it corporations or residents, whenever applications are made for tree cutting, a report from the expert panel will be needed. The panel will assist the corporation in determining the most scientific ways to undertake tree plantations so as to increase the survival rate of the tree getting transplanted. The panel can also play a crucial role in guiding the tree department on how to address in event of trees suffering with infections or pest attack. There is advanced technology like Registrograph which is known to the panel and that can come handy,” said the commissioner.

Harvansh who is the first Indian panelist invited by the international society of Arboric Culture, is another expert empanelled with NMMC. "All the applications to us, would be routed via NMMC," she said.