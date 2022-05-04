Navneet Rana taken to JJ Hospital for spondylosis treatment

Amravati MP Navneet Rana is being taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai from Byculla jail for her spondylosis treatment.

A special court on Monday said it will decide on the bail application of independent legislator couple MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana arrested in connection with the Hanuman Chalisa recital row today. The court was to decide on their common bail application on Monday after arguments concluded on Saturday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:25 AM IST