Navi Mumbai: Workshop on snake bite, precaution and treatment held in Kharghar

An NGO by the name of 'Snake Awareness Association and Wildlife Rescue Centre' conducted an awareness workshop at a nursing college in Kharghar about the treatment and precautions one must take to deal with a snake bite.

The purpose of the workshop is to create awarness among people of how to respond after a snake bite without harming the reptile.

During monsoons, there is generally a substantial rise in snake bites. However, it was noticed that people killed the reptile out of fear. However, timely intervention can save both humans and animals.

The workshop was conducted at BV College of Nursing in Owe village in Kharghar. The college is located near a hilly area and snakes are found easily in the vicinity.

A senior member of the NGO informed about different types of snakes found in the locality and provided details of first aid and further treatment to be done in snake bites.

He also informed about the precaution to be taken on different types of snakes and their venom reactions.

During the session, they also informed the college management of the importance of snakes in our life and myths and facts about snakes. Apart from safety and precautions to be taken when encountered, they also warned while playing near the bush.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:39 AM IST