Navi Mumbai metro: CMRS to conduct final test for phase 1 of line 1 on March 7, 8

The dream of Navi Mumbaikars to enjoy a metro ride will soon be fulfilled as the commissioner of Metro railway safety (CMRS) will conduct the final test for phase one of line one of Navi Mumbai Metro on March 7 and March 8, 2022.

Once the CMRS issues certification, the deck will be cleared for the commercial operation of the Navi Mumbai Metro.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO shared the development through his tweeted Friday morning.

The clearance from CMRS is important for the commercial operation of the Metro and the test scheduled on March 7 and 8 is important. The Navi Mumbai metro was delayed due to multiple reasons. Even the planning agency had to blacklist one of the contractors.

Of the 11 km stretch of the line, phase 1 includes around 5.3 km from Pendhar to Central Park in Kharghar. Later, CIDCO appointed MahaMetro for the completion of the remaining work and starting the operation. However, CIDCO is providing all necessary supports.

Last month, the rolling stock that includes coaches, electrical and others were approved by the Railway Board which was also an important step towards starting the commercial operation of the Metro.

The Metro rail project that was delayed due to multiple reasons got momentum after MahaMetro was appointed by CIDCO to provide engineering assistance for the Belapur-Pendhar route.

So far, the Metro has completed trails related to oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brakes, etc. successfully and obtained the certificates from the RSDO.

The safety tests conducted by CMRS will be crucial as the certificate will allow the Navi Mumbai Metro to be opened for passenger traffic. On January 17 and 18, the CMRS team had conducted the safety trials on Line -1 and Taloja Depot in the presence of the Joint Managing Director of CIDCO as well as concerned officials from CIDCO and Maha Metro.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 10:20 AM IST