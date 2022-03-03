Navi Mumbai: Lottery on 122 NMMC wards reservation likely on March 5

The lottery for the reservation of 122 wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will likely happen on March 5. Based on the reservations, the parties will decide on candidates. In January 2020, the reservation of 111 wards was declared of which 56 seats were reserved for women. However, the election could not happen due to the outbreak of pandemics.

In October 2021, the state election commission increased the number of wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) from 111 to 122. According to an NMMC election department official, the increase in the number of wards was done keeping the rising population in mind. As per the 2011 census, the NMMC area population has 11,20,547 population. However, in the last decade, the population of both civic bodies has seen over 20 percent rise.

In January 2020, the ward reservation of 111 seats was announced and the election was scheduled for April 2020. However, the election was postponed following the outbreak of pandemics.

Since the number of wards has been increased from 111 to 122, there is a need for a fresh reservation. In addition, the ward boundaries have also changed.

According to officials, objections and suggestions will be sought on the reservation and a hearing will also be held. “The whole process will take around two to three weeks,” said the official.

The hearing on the objections and suggestions received on the new wards boundaries was completed and the report has already been sent to the state election commission. A number of former corporators including senior leaders from BJP were not satisfied with the new boundaries and alleged the officials worked under pressure on the formation of new boundaries. A total of 144 applicants appeared personally at the hearing to submit their concerns.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:25 PM IST