Navi Mumbai: Weeks after attack on developer, 2 unidentified bikers open fire at real estate professional

Navi Mumbai: Two unidentified bike riders opened fire at a woman in a car in the Panvel area in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday night. The assailants fled after firing multiple rounds at the car. The woman sustained an injury on her leg and has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Belapur.

The victim is identified as Rupali Patil, 30, a construction professional, and resident of Koproli in Uran. The incident happened when she was returning home in her friend’s car along with her brother Sarvesh Mhatre when two unidentified bike riders fired shots at the car.

Business dispute

According to police, after finishing her work, Patil left her office in Panvel in a car along with her distant brother. When they were crossing Ghavan Fata along the Panve-Banbavipada stretch of Panvel-Uran road, a motorbike stopped in front of her car and started firing. After firing several rounds, they fled from there.

After getting information, a team of Panvel city police reached the spot and took information about the incident. The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting took place due to a business dispute. The Panvel City police have registered a case against unidentified persons and started an investigation. At the accident site, there is no CCTV. However, the police are looking at CCTV footage of nearby areas.

Similar shooting incident happened two weeks ago

Around two weeks ago, a developer was shot dead in Nerul in broad daylight. On March 15 evening, Savji Gokar Manjeri, 56, a developer from the city was shot dead on March 15 at sector 6 in Nerul by two bike-borne assailants. Yet another incident has created panic among citizens, especially people associated with the construction business.

