Navi Mumbai: 2 held for stealing a trailer in Panvel | representative pic

The Panvel Taluka police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing an 18-wheeler trailer last week from Kongaon in Panvel. The CCTV footage helped the police to nab both the accused.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajkamal Daler Sidhu, 35, and Rakesh Amanat Kumar, 37. Both are residents of Hushyarpur in Punjab and drivers by profession.

According to police, after stealing the trailer, they took the trailer towards Pen's direction and after taking some distance they removed the GPRS chip and took a u-turn to mislead the police.

However, the police, with the help of CCTV footage and technical analysis, caught both the accused and recovered the trailer.