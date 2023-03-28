 Navi Mumbai: 2 held for stealing a trailer in Panvel
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 2 held for stealing a trailer in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: 2 held for stealing a trailer in Panvel

The arrested accused were identified as Rajkamal Daler Sidhu, 35, and Rakesh Amanat Kumar, 37. Both are residents of Hushyarpur in Punjab and drivers by profession.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 2 held for stealing a trailer in Panvel | representative pic

The Panvel Taluka police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing an 18-wheeler trailer last week from Kongaon in Panvel. The CCTV footage helped the police to nab both the accused.

