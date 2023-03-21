Mumbai: CCTVs help WR detect thefts cases, 120 in last 2 months | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Western railway (WR) have detected nearly 120 cases of theft of passenger belongings with the help of CCTVs in last two months.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur, WR has installed 3,802 CCTV cameras – 488 of them with inbuilt Facial Recognition System (FRS) – that help to detect details of criminals along with their photos, which are being uploaded in the system.

Incidents reported recently

Citing recent cases, Thakur informed that recently the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) team of Borivali Post observed a suspicious person at Kandivali station while monitoring through CCTV footage and apprehended him.

During interrogation, the suspect Suresh Ghanshyam Prajapati, 26, disclosed his involvement in seven different cases. The theft incidents occurred on different dates at Borivali, Kandivali and Dahisar stations. The accused had stolen mobiles worth Rs1.38 lakh.

In another incident, one suspect from platform number 1 of Ahmedabad station was apprehended. A stolen mobile and cash worth Rs3,000 was recovered from his possession. During the interrogation, the suspect Javed, 28 also disclosed the names of his other accomplices and the hotel location where they were residing. He also admitted that they work as a gang.

Later, the accused was handed over to the police and a joint team of forces also raided the conducted he mentioned. Seven of his associates were held from there. The team also recovered 35 stolen mobile phones of passengers worth Rs8 lakh along with cash amounting to over Rs11,000 from their possession.