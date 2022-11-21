Mumbai: WR on anti-theft track: 551 suspects nabbed, Rs 1.5 cr assets recovered

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Western Railway have apprehended around 550 people for alleged thefts and also recovered stolen properties of more than Rs1 crore in the past ten months. The maximum 73 suspects were nabbed in August 2021 followed by 69 in July this year. All of them were later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action.

Talking specifically about November, the WR apprised that nearly 50 suspects in theft cases have been nabbed till date. The actions were part of the Operation Yatri Suraksha under which several anti-theft measures have been resorted to.

“The WR has installed 3,897 CCTVs, including 488 cameras with inbuilt facial recognition system. From January 2022 to October 2022, the WR’s RPF has detected 551 cases of crime against passengers and recovered property valued at over Rs1.5 crore,” said the WR official.

Citing some recent offences, a senior rail official said that recently a case of stolen bag, which had Rs2.29 lakh cash, was reported at the Mumbai Central station. Acting on the passenger's complaint, the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) team at the Churchgate station scanned the CCTV footage and spotted a suspicious person, who subsequently nabbed and handed over to the GRP, Mumbai Central for further action.

Similarly, a theft of mobile, worth Rs6,000, was reported at the Naigaon station on Nov 13. The RPF swung into action mode and identified the suspects from CCTV footage. Two persons were pinned down within two days from Naigaon and Dahisar stations, while another stolen mobile phone was recovered from them as well.

Highest no of suspects nabbed in Aug

73

More than 60 suspects caught in

May, July

Offenders pinned down from Jan-March

Around 40 each

No of suspects caught in April, June, Oct

52, 56, 57 respectively