Navi Mumbai: Water-logging At Khandeshwar Stn Again; Commuters Blame CIDCO's Poor Planning

The water-logged subway of Khandeshwar railway station. | File Photo

Water logging in the subway of Khandeshwar railway station has become an annual problem during monsoon. For the past many years, the subway leading to platform submerged with rainwater during heavy rainfall.

Last week, the subway submerged again after rains and commuters had a tough time wading through the flood water. Many commuters complained that the water level rose up to the knee level which had made it difficult for them to reach the platform.

Irked with the same problem every year, a number of commuters took to Twitter to complain about it. They have termed it as the result of poor planning of CIDCO.

A commuter even tweeted, "Don’t blame the contractor for the non-functional pump. What about the construction plan of the station?”