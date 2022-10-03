Navi Mumbai: Water cut in CIDCO areas for third consecutive day, residents miffed | Representative Photo

For the third consecutive day, water supply in several parts of Navi Mumbai was remained suspended. Residents from Ulwe, Dronagiri, Kharghar and other areas that are under the jurisdiction of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) have been facing water supply cut.

The water supply was affected in CIDCO-administered areas from Saturday as the work on the pipeline was delayed and the shutdown was extended.

Later CIDCO issued a statement, “As the work is delayed due to critical working conditions, the shutdown will be extended. The water supply will be resumed with less quantity and low pressure after 6 pm on October 2 onwards at CIDCO administered areas or Nodes like Kharghar Ulwe and Dronagiri. Inconvenience is regretted.”

However, residents of these nodes have expressed anger as even on the third day, the water supply has not been restored.

