Navi Mumbai: Water Crisis Boils Over In Sarasole Area During Diwali Festivities; Residents Protest for Urgent Solutions | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: The water scarcity crisis has reached a boiling point on Thursday when a group of irate women stormed the municipal headquarters, staging a protest within the commissioner's hall. Their primary demand was a consistent and uninterrupted water supply to alleviate the longstanding scarcity issues.

This water shortage predicament is not confined to Sarasole alone; complaints of irregular water supply have been echoing across various parts of Navi Mumbai. The Sarasole area, in particular, has faced a recurring problem of insufficient water supply, leaving citizens grappling with the consequences.

Frustrated Women Stage Protest Outside Civic Chief's Office

The residents' discontent has escalated, especially during festivals and celebrations, as the insufficient water supply disrupts the joyous occasions. Despite repeated pleas from people's representatives and social workers, the Municipal Corporation has yet to find a resolution to this persistent problem.

In response to the unresolved issue, the frustrated women took matters into their own hands, staging a protest outside the office of Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar. Their demand for an immediate and effective solution to the water problem reflects the urgency and gravity of the situation.

