Navi Mumbai: PMC Urges Schools To Instruct Students To Use Low-Noise Crackers To Curb Pollution

Navi Mumbai: In response to the recent deterioration in air quality in the MMR area, the Bombay High Court has issued strict instructions during a suo-moto public interest litigation hearing. Following municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh's directives, an online meeting was convened for school principals within the Panvel municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction on November 8.

During this session, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate urged principals to instruct students to opt for low-noise crackers and refrain from using ones that contribute to increased pollution.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vaibhav Vidhate, Administrative Officer of the School Department Kirti Mahajan, and the Headmasters of the 21 schools within the municipal jurisdiction.

Dy Commissioner Stresses On Raising Awareness Among Students

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidhate emphasized the importance of raising awareness among school students to ensure a pollution-free Diwali, given the degraded air quality this year. He called upon principals to take the lead and collaborate to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali. He also instructed that students be encouraged to burst firecrackers only between 7 pm to 10 pm and emphasized the need to discourage the use of highly polluting firecrackers.

Furthermore, schools were urged to report their environmentally friendly Diwali activities to the Municipal Corporation. The Deputy Commissioner also suggested that schools actively participate in various environmental initiatives organized by the Municipal Corporation.

