Navi Mumbai: NMMC To Keep Tab On Pollution By Monitoring Air Quality Every 2 Hours

NMMC | File photo

To address air pollution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has implemented a comprehensive strategy. Air quality readings are now being monitored every two hours, and the civic body will respond accordingly based on the current air quality conditions. Currently, seven Air Quality Measurement centers are operational throughout the NMMC area.

Following an order from the Bombay High Court, NMMC Chief Rajesh Narvekar convened a meeting with senior civic officials, where several measures were directed to combat air pollution in the city. Additionally, the civic body has decided to adopt the air quality control plan prepared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

NMMC formed special team for inspection

The civic chief has also formed special teams within the Town Planning and Engineering Department to inspect construction sites. Furthermore, he has instructed that the details of their daily actions must be regularly uploaded to the website for transparency and public awareness.

In response to the deteriorating air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in recent days, the Bombay High Court issued stringent directives during a suo-motu public interest litigation hearing, which prompted this meeting. As part of these directives, the Debris Control squad will be active round the clock to prevent illegal debris dumping and ensure proper management. They will also conduct inspections at construction sites to ensure that necessary measures are being taken. Vigilance will be maintained at both toll plazas in Vashi and Airoli.

To raise public awareness, the civic body is planning a large-scale campaign. Notable attendees at the meeting included Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Additional City Engineer Shirish Aardwad (Environment), and other officers.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC To Bank On Dust Control Machines To Combat Air Pollution

Commissioner Narvekar emphasized that maintaining the city's air quality is a top priority and directed all necessary measures to be taken seriously. The High Court has placed responsibility on local bodies and officials for maintaining air quality.

Additionally, the civic body will ensure that approximately 100 fountains installed across the city are operational to help control air pollution. Given the use of firecrackers during the Diwali festival, it is essential to use eco-friendly firecrackers to mitigate their contribution to air pollution. The commissioner directed that, like the police, department officers should pay special attention to ensure no violations occur. Citizens are also urged to set off firecrackers only between 7 and 10 pm, as ordered by the High Court.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC Floats RFP For Mobile Air Quality Monitoring Vehicle

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)