Navi Mumbai: Vehicles pile up on LP junction flyover along Sion-Panvel highway; see pics

Motorists on the Sion-Panvel highway had a tough time on Wednesday morning after poor road conditions resulted in an accident involving multiple vehicles on the LP junction flyover along the Sion-Panvel highway, causing traffic to come to standstill for the next two hours, as the vehicles were towed away and the road was cleared. No major injuries were reported but a one-km long traffic jam ensued.

According to police, a car going towards Mumbai from the Panvel side, rammed another moving in the same direction, around 9.45am. Both the cars then ended up hitting five other cars on the flyover.

Police Inspector Jagdish Shelkar, Nerul traffic division, said it was one hour by the time the damaged vehicles were towed away and another half hour before the traffic flow was restored to normalcy. He said that the condition of the road on that particular stretch was not so good and it might have caused the pile-up. “The traffic cops reached the spot within half an hour and started clearing the traffic,” Shelkar said.

“No one suffered injuries in the accident. However, the pile-up of vehicles temporarily blocked the Panvel-Mumbai-lane,” Shelkar further informed.

Gopal Shah, a resident of Air India colony in Seawoods, was going towards Vashi but had to take an alternative route as there was a one-kilometre-long queue of vehicles.