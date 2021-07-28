Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief directs officials to complete preparation for possible third COVID-19 wave at the earliest

Taking note of COVID-19 situation in other countries, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has sped up the preparation for the possible third wave of COVID-19. The civic chief held a meeting of civic officials and directed them to complete all the ongoing preparation works for third wave as soon as possible. The civic body has estimated that there will be around 25,000 active cases if third wave of COVID-19 hits the city.

Currently, the growth rate of COVID-19 infection is high in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the UK, while in Japan, a fourth wave has started. In the backdrop of the present situation in other countries, civic chief Abhijit Bangar is regularly reviewing the COVID facility and procuring other necessary materials. He held a meeting on Tuesday and, directed to expedite all the works. The meeting was attended by additional commissioner Sanjay Kakade, Dadasaheb Chabukaswar, DMC (Administration), Dr Balasaheb Rajale, medical health officials among others.

“During the second wave of COVID, the severity among patients was higher and the shortage of ICU beds and ventilators was felt. In view of this, the Nerul and Airoli hospitals of the corporation are being converted into COVID hospitals where the engineering and electrical works of the upper three floors will be completed by August 5. Later the work of the lower floors will be started immediately,” said Bangar.

“While these works are in progress, the health department will take steps to procure surgical equipment and necessary medicines, so that the facilities can be started within the stipulated time,” added Bangar.

In addition, the number of oxygen beds is also being increased to 1200 beds and for it, laying of oxygen pipeline will be completed expeditiously. Similarly, the civic chief directed to take necessary steps to increase the number of ambulances by 100.

As per the suggestions from health experts, 80 out of 200 ICU beds are being constructed as pediatric at the two planned COVID hospitals in Airoli and Nerul. Similarly, prenatal and postnatal COVID wards are being set up in both the hospitals. The commissioner also directed to expedite the process of procurement of True Knot machines, required for quick COVID diagnosis.